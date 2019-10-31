McGHEE, Eugene "Genie Boy" passed away October 26, 2019 and is survived by three daughters, two sons, five brothers, two sisters, other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be on Friday, November 1, from 4-8 pm at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 11 am, at the New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3455 21st Ave. So. Interment will follow in Royal Palm Cemetery, South. Condolences can be sent to: www.sanchezmortuary.com Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary 6501 25th Way So. (727) 317-0035
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 31, 2019