Eugene McKENNA
McKENNA, Eugene Kenneth US Army (Ret.) 89, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Sun-coast Hospice. He is survived by his wife, Elaine McKenna; his five children, Irene, Eugene R., Glenn, Michael, James; stepchildren, Karen, Robert, Kirsten, Stephanie; and 14 grandchildren. He was born in Hoboken, New Jersey, and lived a life of service as a policeman for over 20 years in the Hoboken Police Department. This service extended to his time in the Armed Forces, where he was a Major. Eugene graduated from Rutgers University with a B.A. in Political Science and he possessed a passion for politics for most of his life. Eugene was a beloved husband and grandfather, with a sharp mind and a caring heart. Funeral services will be held at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church in Safety Harbor. Veterans Funeral Care VeteransFuneralCare.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
