Eugene McKENNA

McKENNA, Eugene Kenneth US Army (Ret.) 89, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Sun-coast Hospice. He is survived by his wife, Elaine McKenna; his five children, Irene, Eugene R., Glenn, Michael, James; stepchildren, Karen, Robert, Kirsten, Stephanie; and 14 grandchildren. He was born in Hoboken, New Jersey, and lived a life of service as a policeman for over 20 years in the Hoboken Police Department. This service extended to his time in the Armed Forces, where he was a Major. Eugene graduated from Rutgers University with a B.A. in Political Science and he possessed a passion for politics for most of his life. Eugene was a beloved husband and grandfather, with a sharp mind and a caring heart. Funeral services will be held at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church in Safety Harbor. Veterans Funeral Care VeteransFuneralCare.com