MECKLEY, Eugene Rodney 74, passed away Oct. 24, 2019. Born in Willamsport, PA in 1945, he finished his live performance in Tampa Florida after 31 years of dedication to Allied Roofing. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Doris Meckley. He leaves behind one brother, Robert; and two sisters, Jane and Sally; along with six children, Thad, Brent, and Courtney Meckley, Dannene Ungeheu-er, Chesney Wheeler and Kyla Sala. Gene started roofing at a young age with his father in Pennsylvania building two companies to the top. He was highly regarded in the roofing industry from Pennsylvania to Florida. He was VP of Allied Roofing until the time of his death. He was an avid sports fan and participated in baseball and football in his early years. When he was not working, you could find Gene flipping channels to watch every game in sports. He was fondest of football and baseball and I am sure he is still watching from afar. His favorite teams were the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Reds. May I say, Well done my friend, well done.

