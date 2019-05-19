RAULERSON, Eugene Rondal



"Ron" passed away May 15, 2019 due to an accident from a fall. He was 83 years old. Ron was born in Jacksonville, FL, went to school, married and had a family there. He moved to Tampa, FL due to a transfer with his company. Ron worked in the food business until he retired. He enjoyed retirement as he traveled, golfed and enjoyed his family. Ron loved his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Mina; proud father of Daniel (Shirley) Raulerson and Gary (Goie) Raulerson; his grandchildren, Jaclyn, Alek, Jessica, Kristin; and his great-grandchildren, Austin, Carley and Kenzley, who was his delight. Ron was a Mason. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held 2 pm on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at New Hope United Methodist Church, Brandon, FL with family receiving friends for a gathering one hour prior to service, from 1-2 pm. Burial will follow at Macedonia Cemetery in Macclenny, FL, Wednesday, May 22 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron's honor to the St. Jude's Children Hospital at .

