Terrance 83, of Tarpon Springs, passed away peacefully April 4, 2019. He was born in New York. He was a loving husband, father, uncle, and grandfather. He served eight years in the Navy. He was a police officer in New York for 20 years and he also worked in the Pinellas County Sheriff's Department for 10 years. He loved reading, fishing, boating, and baseball. He loved to travel with family and had many friends. He loved history and telling jokes. He is survived by his daughters, Maryanne, Grace, Jean, and Sharon; many grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019