TIPTON, Eugene E. "Gene" was born Dec. 5, 1945 and passed July 5, 2020. He pas-sed peacefully at home with his wife, Shirley, family and friends at his side. He is survived by one sister, three sons, two daughters, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He was a legend in the tobacco industry. The Celebration of Life will be held October 3 at 1 pm at the First United Methodist Church, 120 N. Knight Ave., Brandon, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store