WILCOX, Eugene W Sr. USAF 84, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019 at home with his family. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sunny; and two sons, Gene II and Ken. He served four years in US Air Force, and after an honorable discharge, he served the city of St. Petersburg Police Department and completed his college education with a degree in police administration and Bachelor of Arts from USF. He retired after 20 years of service at the rank of Lieutenant. He then became a real estate broker and opened Wilcox Reality in Tierra Verde. He then retired again to enjoy water skiing, fishing, and boating with friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson Foundation, hospice, or a . David C. Gross Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019