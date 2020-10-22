WILL, Eugene K. Jr. 86, born August 21, 1934, passed away on Oct. 14, 2020. He is survived by his son, Eugene Will and his wife, Mary Jane Will; his daughter, Marie Swick and her husband, Henry Swick. He is survived by sisters-in- law, Myrtle Johnson and Edith Layton. He has two grandchildren, Christopher and Michelle; and two great-grandchildren, Anna and Remi. He was married to Gladys Will for over 60 years. He served in the Army and with his wife in Little League for over 30 years. The service is to be held at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home in Brandon on Oct. 24, 2020 at 1 pm.



