WILL, Eugene K. Jr. 86, born August 21, 1934, passed away on Oct. 14, 2020. He is survived by his son, Eugene Will and his wife, Mary Jane Will; his daughter, Marie Swick and her husband, Henry Swick. He is survived by sisters-in- law, Myrtle Johnson and Edith Layton. He has two grandchildren, Christopher and Michelle; and two great-grandchildren, Anna and Remi. He was married to Gladys Will for over 60 years. He served in the Army and with his wife in Little League for over 30 years. The service is to be held at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home in Brandon on Oct. 24, 2020 at 1 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home
2323 West Brandon Blvd
Brandon, FL 33511
8136898121
