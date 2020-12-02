WRENN, Eugene V. "Gene" 82, of Lutz, went to be with the Lord November 25, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by wife, Janet; children, Nanette Watson and Kelvin Wrenn; grandchildren, Bradley Watson and Danielle Varnado; sister, Christine Teston and five great-grandchildren. Gene was a 24-year veteran of the Tampa Fire Department where he retired as a District Chief; owner of a successful electrical contracting business serving the greater Tampa Bay Area; and a 32-year member of Gideons International. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that money be donated to: The Gideons International Tampa Northeast Camp, PO Box 7812, Tampa, Florida 33673. The funeral service will be Friday, December 4, 2020, at Adams & Jennings Funeral Home. Visitation with the family is at 10 am with the funeral at 11 am. Due to Covid-19, the funeral home will allow a maximum of 50 people in the chapel. Therefore, it will be first-come, first-served.



