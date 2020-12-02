1/1
Eugene WRENN
WRENN, Eugene V. "Gene" 82, of Lutz, went to be with the Lord November 25, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by wife, Janet; children, Nanette Watson and Kelvin Wrenn; grandchildren, Bradley Watson and Danielle Varnado; sister, Christine Teston and five great-grandchildren. Gene was a 24-year veteran of the Tampa Fire Department where he retired as a District Chief; owner of a successful electrical contracting business serving the greater Tampa Bay Area; and a 32-year member of Gideons International. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that money be donated to: The Gideons International Tampa Northeast Camp, PO Box 7812, Tampa, Florida 33673. The funeral service will be Friday, December 4, 2020, at Adams & Jennings Funeral Home. Visitation with the family is at 10 am with the funeral at 11 am. Due to Covid-19, the funeral home will allow a maximum of 50 people in the chapel. Therefore, it will be first-come, first-served.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
10:00 AM
Adams & Jennings Funeral Home - Tampa
DEC
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Adams & Jennings Funeral Home - Tampa
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams & Jennings Funeral Home
