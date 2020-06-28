BODE, Eugenia "Gene" 89, entered into rest Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was born June 8, 1931 in Florence, SC to Robert and Edna Edens. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, William E. Bode, Jr.; daughters, Patti Bode, Sandi Lake, Vicki Kahler (Perry); son, David Bode (Kimberlee); six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 30 from 11 am -1 pm and 4-6 pm with a service at 5 pm at the Blount and Curry, Terrace Oaks Chapel. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gene's memory to Metropolitan Ministries (metromin.org). Words of comfort may be expressed at blountcurryterraceoaks.com.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.