Eugenia Bode
1931 - 2020
BODE, Eugenia "Gene" 89, entered into rest Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was born June 8, 1931 in Florence, SC to Robert and Edna Edens. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, William E. Bode, Jr.; daughters, Patti Bode, Sandi Lake, Vicki Kahler (Perry); son, David Bode (Kimberlee); six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 30 from 11 am -1 pm and 4-6 pm with a service at 5 pm at the Blount and Curry, Terrace Oaks Chapel. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gene's memory to Metropolitan Ministries (metromin.org). Words of comfort may be expressed at blountcurryterraceoaks.com.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Terrace Oaks Chapel
JUN
30
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Terrace Oaks Chapel
JUN
30
Service
05:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Terrace Oaks Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Terrace Oaks Chapel
12690 North 56th Street
Tampa, FL 33617
813-988-9200
