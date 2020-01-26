Eugenio Troche

Obituary
TROCHE, Eugenio O. age 92, passed away January 19, 2020. He was born in Yauco, Puerto Rico, the son of Juan Troche and Irene Orengo. Eugenio is predecea- sed by his son Rafael J. and his great-granddaughter Mia. He is survived by his sons, Eugenio, William and Edwin; his daughters, Blanca I., Margarita and Dalia E.; 23 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and two great -great-grandchildren. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 27, 5 pm- 9 pm and the service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 28, 10 am. Interment to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Gonzalez Funeral Home www.GonzalezFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020
