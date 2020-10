Or Copy this URL to Share

COOPER, Eula M. "Polly" of St. Petersburg passed Friday, October 9, 2020. She is survived by her loving family, one son, Rodney Cooper; five grandchildren; twelve great- grandchildren; seven great- great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, October 16, 2020, 6-7 pm at McRae Chapel. Graveside Service Saturday, October 17, 2020, 11 am at Royal Palm cemetery south. "A McRae Service"



