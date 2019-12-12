JONES, Eula 91, of Wimau- ma, formerly of St. Petersburg, transitioned on December 3, 2019. Retired Pastor of the Church of God, she is survived by son, Gilbert Jones (Angelique); daughter, Deborah M. Jones; six grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren and ot- her relatives; Funeral services, Sunday Dec. 15, 12 noon at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 1901-62nd Ave. S. Visitation, Saturday, Dec. 14, 4-7 pm at Smith Funeral Home/894-2266.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 12, 2019