ADAMS-EDWARDS, Eulalee 92, of Ruskin, FL, transitioned May 22, 2020. Visitation 6-9 pm Friday, June 5 at Bethel Garden Of Pryer, 2424 MLK Street S., St. Petersburg, FL 33705. Services are 11:30 am Saturday, June 6, at Christ Gospel Church, 2512 22nd Ave South, St. Petersburg 33712. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home. (941) 722-4960



