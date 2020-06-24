BOYD, Eva Mae 72, of St. Petersburg transition-ed to her heavenly home June 18, 2020. She is survived by her sons, David and Willie Boyd; daughter, Lavern Richardson; brothers, Ira Jr., Billie, Samuel, and Robert "Bob"; sisters, Delores, Ruth, Ruby, Jessie Simpkins and Barbara Baker; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm, Funeral service Saturday June 27, 11 am at Friendship M.B. Church 3300 31st St S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 24, 2020.