Eva BOYD
BOYD, Eva Mae 72, of St. Petersburg transition-ed to her heavenly home June 18, 2020. She is survived by her sons, David and Willie Boyd; daughter, Lavern Richardson; brothers, Ira Jr., Billie, Samuel, and Robert "Bob"; sisters, Delores, Ruth, Ruby, Jessie Simpkins and Barbara Baker; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm, Funeral service Saturday June 27, 11 am at Friendship M.B. Church 3300 31st St S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Friendship M.B. Church
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
