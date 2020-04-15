BRIHM, Eva Mae 82, of St. Petersburg, transit-ioned April 7, 2020. She is survived by her son, Dale Johnson; daughters, Lillie Bell McFarley and Danita Jones; brothers, Sam, Clarence, Johnny, Anderson, Moses, and Amos Brihm; sisters, Jessie Mae Patterson, Willie Eva Jenkins, and Brenda Brihm; five grandchildren; and eight great-grand-children. Visitation is Friday 3-8 pm at the funeral home. Graveside services are Saturday, April 18, 11 am at Woodlawn Memory Gardens, 101 58th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020