Eva BRIHM

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva BRIHM.
Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Obituary
Send Flowers

BRIHM, Eva Mae 82, of St. Petersburg, transit-ioned April 7, 2020. She is survived by her son, Dale Johnson; daughters, Lillie Bell McFarley and Danita Jones; brothers, Sam, Clarence, Johnny, Anderson, Moses, and Amos Brihm; sisters, Jessie Mae Patterson, Willie Eva Jenkins, and Brenda Brihm; five grandchildren; and eight great-grand-children. Visitation is Friday 3-8 pm at the funeral home. Graveside services are Saturday, April 18, 11 am at Woodlawn Memory Gardens, 101 58th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.