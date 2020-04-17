BUNDSCHUH, Eva Kathryn 90, of Belleair, died April 9, 2020. The happiness, kindness, generosity, humor, and joy she gave to her family, friends, and anyone she came into contact with will be deeply missed. She was born May 2, 1929 to Samuel and Hazel Watts in Nicholasville, KY. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew John Bundschuh; brothers, Kenneth (Patsy) Watts and Dwight Watts. She is survived by children, Andy Bundschuh (Deborah) of St. Petersburg, David Bund-schuh (Shaun Smith) of Tampa, and Janet Bund-schuh of St. Petersburg; sisters, Anne Hardesty, Pris Bechelheimer (Dan), Sue Thomas; and brother, Dave Watts (Ellen); grandchildren, Chelsea Burns (Jeff), Trevor Bundschuh, and Cody Jordan. A service will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Suncoast Hospice (Empath-health.org)
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 17, 2020