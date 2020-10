Or Copy this URL to Share

HOLT, Eva Mae 77, passed away Sept. 28, 2020. Survived by her husband Booker T. Holt; children; siblings; other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm. Funeral Saturday Oct. 10, 12 pm at Kingdom Revival Church in Ocala, FL. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



