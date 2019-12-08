Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva LACKEY. View Sign Service Information Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 3328 S. Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa , FL 33629 (813)-835-4991 Send Flowers Obituary

LACKEY, Eva Marie went very peacefully to meet her beloved God on December 5, 2019. She struggled with a lengthy stay in the hospital and a final stay in the wonderful Hospice facility in Temple Terrace. She passed away in comfort, pain-free, in a very deep and peaceful sleep. As was her way, even in her last stages of life, she always complimented the nursing staff at Memorial Hospital for her exemplary care and of course, for their nice-looking eyes, hair color and whatever else might cheer up the day of the great nursing staff. Eva Karl was born in Osterode, E. Germany in 1929. World War II and the invasion of E. Germany had a lifelong effect on Eva. Her world changed at the age of 14 when she had to leave her birth home and carry with her whatever belongings she and her family could carry and move to the safety of W. Germany. Eva met her future husband, P-47 fighter pilot, 1st Lt. Joe Lackey, in the U.S. Army base in Friztar, Germany at the age of 17. Joe was transferred at the end of WWII to Shaw AFB in Columbia, SC where their only child, Joe Karl, was born in 1948. Mom and grandmother (Omi in German) had a great deal of compassion, care and always an upbeat attitude about herself and her entire family. She just adored being around her grandchildren, Kimberly, Meghan, and Katey. Mom had the privilege and many happy days of enjoyment of becoming a great-grandmother to Caroline and James. Her family was her strength and in return, her family received not only that strength and compassion back but so many more blessings as well. Eva's husband Joe has been gone now for 20 years. She is survived by her son, Joe Karl; daughter-in-law, Janice; grandchildren, Kimberly, Meghan, Katey (husband Chris); great-grandchildren, Caroline and James; and her beloved remaining family from Germany; niece, Ushi; and her two daughters, Kirsten and Claudia. Mom would not want to forget her two favorite puppies, Shelby and Lola who she used to think she snuck table treats to but always gloriously spoiled. Services and visitation will be held at Unity of Tampa, 3302 W. Horatio St., Tampa, FL 33609, Thursday, December 12. Visitation will be from 12-1 pm with services to follow. In lieu of flowers please donate to the wonderful cause and very special service that Hospice provides. Our family can't thank them enough for their true compassion and care.

