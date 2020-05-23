PEDRAZZINI, Eva E. 90, of South Pasadena, Florida, passed away May 18, 2020. She was born in Oslo, Norway, April 27, 1930, and had a lifelong love for her native country. She moved to the US in 1959 to marry the love of her life, Harold "Pete" Pedrazzini. Eva lived a full and active life as a devoted wife, mother, and "Momo" (grandmother). She was an exceptional seamstress, knitter, and artist. Eva was preceded in death by her mother, Alfhild Margrete Enge; father, Bjorn Hansten Larsen; brother, Brig. Gen. Odd Enge; and husband, Col. Harold "Pete" Pedrazzini. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Pedrazzini and Heidi Martin; son-in-law, Scott Martin; cherished grandsons, Eric and Alec Martin; and two nephews along with other extended family members in Norway. Eva was loved and admired by many for her kindness, service to others, and generosity. She will be placed beside her loving husband, Pete, at Bay Pines National Cemetery, following a private service.



