99, Evalyn passed on February 23, 2019. She was born in Pierrepont Manor, NY on November 18, 1919 to Doris (Steele) and Willis Sampson. She was the oldest of seven children. She was married 60 years to Gerald Fry. She leaves behind three children, Wesley, Paula, Keith (Janice) Fry; sons-in-law, MD Archer, John Teter (Dolores); grandchildren, Tanya (Michael) Formica, Johnetta (Russell) Moore, Maribeth (Tom) Allen, Carl (Jan) Archer, Ruth Archer; three great-grandchildren, Kelsey (Kent) Humphrey, Emily Fry, Taylor Harrell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; two daughters, Faith Archer, Geraldine Teter; grandson, Chad Fry; granddaughter, Linda (Billy) McLeod. Mother worked for Stetson Fleming & Sons. She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene. A funeral service will be conducted 11 am, Monday, March 4, 2019 with an hour visitation prior, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL 33610. Interment will follow at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park.

