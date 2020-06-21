Evalyn WOOD

WOOD, Evalyn Margaret (née Farr) was born January 15, 1919 and died June 15, 2020 at 101 and a half years old. Our dear Evalyn Margaret Wood (née Farr), of Orleans, MA passed peacefully from this realm to the next June 15, 2020, holding the hand of her devoted daughter Margaret "Peggy" McClellan of Wellfleet, MA. A remarkable, talented, and humble person, Evalyn, born January 15, 1919 in Chicago, IL is predeceased by her parents, Elizabeth (née James) and Irving Farr; her beloved husband, Bill "Buddy" Wood, originally from Jacksonville, FL and with whom she shared 52 years of adventures; two brothers, Kenny Farr of Toms River, NJ and Irving Farr of Ponte Vedra, FL; and two loving daughters, Nancy Wood of Jamestown, RI and Jenny Wood of Truro, MA. In addition to Peggy, she leaves behind daughter, Elizabeth M. Wood, of Clearwater, FL; six adoring grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A military WWII bride, Evalyn traveled widely, eventually settling in Littleton, MA and Shirley, MA and Dunedin, FL. She was a widely respected water-color artist; her paintings are hanging in many homes and public spaces in the towns where she resided, and she received many awards for her paintings. In Florida, she was a member of the Tarpon Springs Art Association and the Crystal Beach Plein Air painters, and she taught at the Dunedin Fine Arts Center. In Massachusetts, she painted Cape Cod, where her favorite subjects were the boats in the Wellfleet Harbor. She had an imaginative use of color, especially soft pink, and blue, her favorite color. She had a slightly abstract style: "Move the fence if the composition isn't right. Add a palm tree or a dock to complete the picture. Always leave white in the sky and the sea. Paint as big as you can" Her later years robbed her of sight; she kept entertained and informed with audible books. If you wish to remember her, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Perkins Library in the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 N. Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472. A service for Evalyn will take place at 12 pm Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Nickerson Funeral Home, 77 Eldredge Park Way, Orleans, MA. For online condolences please visit: www.nickersonfunerals.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.