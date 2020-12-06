BARQUIN, Evangeline "Babe" 93, passed away peacefully November 24, 2020. Babe, the youngest of eight children, was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota. She graduated from Central High School and attended the University of North Dakota before moving to Washington, DC to work at the Pentagon. She met and married Che Che Barquin, her beloved husband of 61 years, and they moved to Alexandria, Virginia where they raised their two children. Babe was a wife and mother extraordinaire who was equally at home marching around the living room with her children singing "76 Trombones" as making regular trips to the Lutheran Home for the Aged. She was a room mother more times than could be counted and made sure there was always an extra plate at the dinner table for last-minute guests. The spare bedroom in their home was often occupied by relatives, friends or acquaintances who all became family when they needed a place to stay. Before moving to Temple Terrace, Babe and Che Che retired to Daytona Beach where they enjoyed many days on the white sandy beaches with family and friends. She was a beloved member of Christ our Redeemer Lutheran Church and lived the last eight years of her life at Concordia Village of Tampa where she enjoyed the treasured friendships of many. Babe was deeply devoted to her faith, her family, her friends and always to a fun time. In fact, this was her live by motto faith, family, friends and fun. She was a joy to all who knew her and even to those who did not, as she had a special way of making strangers feel like treasured friends. She is survived by her two children and their dearly loved spouses, her three grandchildren and their adored spouses, her eight precious great-grandchildren and many wonderful nieces and nephews. A memorial service in her honor will be held at a later date. Her family asks that remembrances be made to Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Temple Terrace, FL.



