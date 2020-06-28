SAMARKOS, Evangeline P. 76, passed away peacefully June 26, 2020. She was born March 18, 1944, in Portland, Maine to George and Harriet Fellios. When she first arrived in Tarpon Springs, after a year of adventures in San Francisco with her Nona, she attended the University of South Florida. She worked at the local bank for many years where she made life-long friendships and established herself in the community. She met her husband, Dr. Anthony M. Samarkos, and got married June, 25 1967. She always put others' needs before her own. She loved to travel, enjoying many trips with friends and family. She left behind her legacy, her son, Michael (Mariannetta) and daughter, Victoria; three handsome grandsons, Thomas, Anthony, Angelo; and her sister, Marie Chochos. Yiayia created the best breakfasts, cakes, and wonderful dinners. Yiayia was the best there is. She will be missed by many and live in our hearts forever. A viewing will be June 28, 2020, from 6-8 pm at Dobies Funeral Home, Tarpon Springs. The funeral will be held at St. Nicholas Cathedral June 29, 2020, at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Nicholas Cathedral and the Daughters of Penelope. Burial will be at Cycadia Cemetery. Dobies FH/ Tarpon



