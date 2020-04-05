Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eve Perry. View Sign Service Information Gonzalez Funeral Home 7209 North Dale Mabry Highway Tampa , FL 33614 (813)-931-1833 Send Flowers Obituary

PERRY, Eve Lynn 52, of Thonoto-sassa, FL pas-sed away March 29, 2020. Eve was a graduate of Robinson High School in Tampa, FL and earned her Masters Degree from the University of South Florida. She worked at Hillsborough Community College for 32 years as a Computer Science Instructor. Eve enjoyed traveling, reading, going to the movie theatres, and spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Perry of Thonotosassa, FL; grandparents, Arthur and Grace Hutchinson of Bangor, Maine; grandparents, Mike and Lake Perry of Kopperstone WV; survived by her father, Ronald Perry of Thonotossa FL; sister, Roni Gavigan and husband Mike of Tampa FL; uncle, Bruce and wife Caroline Hutchinson of Maine; uncle, Michael Perry and wife Geraldine of Cyclone WV; uncle, Larry Perry and wife Kay of Lawrenceville GA; cousins, Arthur and Robert Hutchinson of Maine; cousin, Lora Perry Davis and husband Paul of Southern Pines, NC; cousin, Nicole Wesig and husband Pat of Lawrenceville GA; cousin, Molly Perry of Lawrenceville GA; cousins, Beverly Blume and Florence Middleton of Maryland; Sherry Kersey, Sharon Moran, and Elizabeth Brandt whose Friendship was greatly appreciated; as well as other family and friends. Gonzalez Funeral Home

