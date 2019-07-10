BAUGH, Evelyn
96, of Alliance OH, passed away July 2, 2019, at McCrea Manor Assisted Living. Evelyn is survived by two children, Beth Morris (George) of Indian Rocks Beach, FL and Dale Baugh of Smithfield, VA; granddaughter, Charlee Eaves (Pierson) of Smithfield, VA; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her grandpuppies, Nezper, Zazu, Bandit and Coda. The Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home in Alliance is handling the arrangements. Burial will be on Monday, July 15, 2019.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 10, 2019