Evelyn DEVLAMING
DEVLAMING, Evelyn Caroline 105, went to heaven on August 6, 2020 after such a wonderful journey here on earth. She was born when Woodrow Wilson was president and raised on Long Island. She married Maury deVlaming having two sons, Douglas "Chuck" and Denis deVlaming. She worked at Republic Aviation as a secretary during WW II, wrote children's stories, acted in Little Theaters, enjoyed traveling, the beach, boating, water skiing, snow skiing and ice skating on the Amityville River where she lived. Along with her sons, she is survived by her sister, and best friend Dot (102); and her niece Patty's children, Darcy and Tom. She has three grandchildren; Caroline, Lacey and Kali; and one great-grandchild, Evelyn. She was predeceased by her mother, Freda; and father, Jacob who died at the age of 108.

