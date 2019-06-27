FERGUSON, Evelyn
102, of Tampa, passed away June 25, 2019. She was born February 21, 1917 in Coats, NC to Alonzo and Sarah Jane (Williams) Ferguson. A Tampa Bay resident since 1959, Evelyn was a past member of Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, K.C. Ferguson. Survivors include her daughter, Gay Pearce; siblings, Carolyn Johnson and Lavern Turner (Jo); grandchildren, Kim Hawkins (Johnny), Scott Pearce (Samantha), and Stacey Smith (Paul); six great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild. Family will receive friends 11-12 pm, Saturday, June 29, at Blount and Curry-Oldsmar Chapel, 6802 Silvermill Dr., Tampa. A graveside service will be held at Lake Carroll Cemetery, 12400 Armenia Ave., Tampa. The family would like to give a special thank you to Lifepath Hospice, Advent Health Carrollwood, and Dr. Joseph Lanese. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lifepath Hospice in her memory.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 27, 2019