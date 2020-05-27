GRIFFIE, Evelyn 89, of Riverview, FL went to be with the Lord May 16, 2020 at 7:50 am. She had a beautiful heart and loved everybody. She was born in Cumberland, Kentucky, February 9, 1931. Loving memories are cherished by her daughters, Karen Jackson of Riverview, Sandra Griffie of Clearwater, and Kimberly Bergeron of Clearwater; grandchildren, Wendy Lacey of Valrico, Donald Wesley Jackson of Palm Harbor, and Michael "Mikey" Bergeron of Clearwater; great-grand-children, Kirstie Hughes of Riverview, Kayla Dyrda of Valrico, Brody Wesley Jackson of Palm Harbor, and Zoe Jackson of Palm Harbor; brothers, Damon Dixon of Hamilton, OH and Charles Dixon of Del Norte, CO; sister, Carolin Short of Benham, KY; and other relatives. Funeral Services were held at Trinity Church of God, East Lake Rd., Tarpon Springs, FL. Pastor Ken and Susan Pippin did an honorable service for her. Michels & Lundquist



