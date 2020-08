Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family

Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family

HALKE-CORNELL, Evelyn 84, of Palm Harbor, died August 6, 2020. Survived by her husband, James; step-children, Julie and Gregory; and grandson, Dustin. DobiesFH/Tarpon



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store