HOPKINS, Evelyn age 95, of St. Petersburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was born in Murray, Kentucky on October 16, 1923. Evelyn was a great lady and a wonderful mom. She is survived by her son, Steve Hopkins (Maggie); granddaughter, Sherry Scharff of Lee's Summit, MO; several great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, James "Sarge" Hopkins, and a son, Jerry Hopkins. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3 from 6-8 pm at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK Street N, St. Petersburg. Committal Service will be held on Friday, October 4 at 10:30 am, at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Donations may be made in Evelyn's memory to Suncoast Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 1, 2019