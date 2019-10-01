Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Evelyn Hopkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Hopkins

Evelyn Hopkins Obituary
HOPKINS, Evelyn age 95, of St. Petersburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was born in Murray, Kentucky on October 16, 1923. Evelyn was a great lady and a wonderful mom. She is survived by her son, Steve Hopkins (Maggie); granddaughter, Sherry Scharff of Lee's Summit, MO; several great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, James "Sarge" Hopkins, and a son, Jerry Hopkins. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3 from 6-8 pm at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK Street N, St. Petersburg. Committal Service will be held on Friday, October 4 at 10:30 am, at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Donations may be made in Evelyn's memory to Suncoast Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 1, 2019
