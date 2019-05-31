MAUPIN, Evelyn Lail
of Zephyrhills, passed away May 22, 2019. Evelyn was born November 6, 1931 in Jackson County, Kentucky to Charles and Linda (Hurst) Callihan. Evelyn is survived by her sister, Mildred Johnson; three children, Charles (Diane) Lail, Nancy Lail and Douglas (Katie) Lail; three grandchildren, Greg (Amanda) Lail, Jeffrey (Ashley) Lail and Renee (Spencer) Border; and two great-grandchildren, Graham Border and Beckett Border. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Maupin. A private Graveside service was held in accordance to Evelyn's wishes. Memorial contributions may be made to the Youth Scholarship Fund at the First United Methodist Church of Zephyrhills at 38635 5th Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL 33542.
Whitfield Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 31, 2019