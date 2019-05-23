Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Marguerite Boudreau GUERTIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Boudreau 89, of St. Pete Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph R. Guertin, who died April of 2017. She was a real estate broker, who owned and operated Guertin Real Estate for many years. She was a member of the American Legion Post 305 and had served in many positions including President of the Women's Auxilliary. She is survived by her two daughters, Cynthia Perry and her husband, Thomas of St Pete Beach, FL, and Kathryn Hackenson and her husband, Thomas of Mendon, MA; two granddaughters, Megan Hackenson of Yarmouth Port, MA, Katie Hackenson of Tampa, FL, and a great-grandson, Gunner Whelden of Massachussets. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Funeral services will be private.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 23, 2019

