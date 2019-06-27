CUMMINGS, Evelyn Marion
88, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Toronto. She was the daughter of Clara P. Dickeson and Albert Cumming; sister of Elizabeth Gawley and of the late Albert Cummings; devoted friend of Margaret Jones of Toronto and of the late Joan Waddell of Tarpon Springs, FL, and of George, Leslie, and Michael Hourdas, also of Florida. Cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering will be held at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Etobicoke, on July 3, 2019 between 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to a will be appreciated. Condolences can be made at www.hogle.ca.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 27, 2019