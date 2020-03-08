Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn SHUFELT. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:30 PM Lake Seminole Square 8333 Seminole Blvd. Seminole , FL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

SHUFELT, Evelyn Lucile Johnson (Coddington) Our wonderful mother passed away in her daughters' arms February 26, 2020, at Suncoast Hospice, at the age of 104. She was a resident of Lake Seminole Square Retirement Community in Seminole, Florida. She was born in Wabash, Indiana, March 12, 1915, to Amanda Charlotte Allen and Ross Leroy Coddington. She was predeceased by her parents and her husbands, Clayton Ellison Johnson Jr. (the father of her two daughters and a WWII Pacific veteran) and Russell Leroy Shufelt. She is survived by daughters, Sharlene Carrell and her husband, Ron and Diane Steen Toole (fur-baby, Fluffy); grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Sean and Melissa Lloyd, fur-kids, Tobi and GeorgE, Brett and Amy Lloyd, Stella and Connor, William and Lindsey Steen III, Donovan and Shaya, Allison Steen Napior, Colleen, Keaton, Cowen, and Cooper. We would like to thank Marilyn Angwin for the loving care and friendship you provided Evelyn. Evelyn arrived in Bradenton, FL, December 1918. She attended local public schools and graduated from Bradenton High School in 1932. She graduated in 1936 from Maryville College, a Presbyterian college in Tennessee, with a degree in Music (Piano) and Elementary Education and minored in Mathematics and Castilian Spanish. That summer, she attended the University of Florida to earn her Florida teaching certificate. She often told one of her favorite stories about when she came home from Maryville College during Christmas breaks, she always made sure to go swimming in the Gulf then go back and brag to her classmates about Florida's great weather. She was a wonderful teacher for 31 years, 1st grade was her forte. In 1955, she was selected to be one of the teachers to open Anderson Elementary School in Tampa, FL. She taught 1st grade and played the piano for almost every school play and event. Then in Nov. 1970, she retired from teaching and married Russ. She moved to Miami Shores where she would live for 37 years in the home her grandchildren loved to visit and to go on many adventures in the area. She was a Steel Magnolia, albeit a transplanted one. She was unique, strong-willed, and kind. These traits served her well as the family matriarch who provided unconditional love and support. This was also evident in the relationships that she maintained with many people all her life, including one of her 1st-grade students, a local Tampa attorney, whom she stayed in touch with through the years. She was an active member of the community, serving the Northeast Miami Federated Women's Club and Miami Shores Women's Club. She was a charter member of the Friendly Villagers Club (welcomed new people to Miami Shores), Kappa Kappa Iota (Eta Conclave), North Miami Garden Club, Charter member of the 39ers (a social club), Barry University Women's Auxiliary, the United Methodist Church of Miami (served as Secretary of United Methodist Women and was member of the Circle), and The Birthday Girls, a fun dinner group. She served as an officer and committee chairperson many times. She also played the piano before many club luncheons. In Tampa, she was a member of Palma Ceia Methodist Church where she also taught Sunday school. Please donate to Suncoast Hospice or LifePath Hospice in lieu of flowers. A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 22, 2020, 2:30 pm, at Lake Seminole Square, 8333 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL.

