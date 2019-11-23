|
WALLACE, Evelyn Carol 86, of Tarpon Springs, Florida, died peacefully on November 17, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Donald Wallace. She is preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth; father, Howard; and brother, Chick Croakman. She was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Her family was her pride and greatest joy. She always had a smile on her face and a heart filled with love and laughter. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca; sons, Michael and Keith; sisters, Eloise and Hester; 11 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on December 14, 2019, 1 pm, at Dobies Funeral Home in Tarpon Springs, All are welcome to attend. Dobies FH/Tarpon
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 23, 2019