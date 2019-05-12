TORPEY, Evelyn Westbrook
77, of Thonotosassa, passed away on May 3, 2019. Evelyn was born Dec. 24, 1941 in Elmira, NY. She lived in Pennsylvania until she moved to Florida with her three children. Evelyn succeeded in life by putting herself through beauty school, then owning several successful businesses in Florida and Alabama. She was a member of the UMWA and volunteered at the Methodist thrift store. Evelyn is survived by her son, David Bradley (Yolanda); daughters, Karen Massey (James) and Kim Smith (Ronnie), 13 grandchildren; many great- grandchildren; her brother, Richard Morter (Mena), her sister, Edna Byrd; her nieces and nephews; and many who called her Mom and Granna. She is so deeply missed by all. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held May 13, 2019 at 11 am, at the Thonotosassa United Methodist Church, 11905 Fort King Hwy., Thonotosassa, FL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Florida United Methodist Children's Home (website: FUMCH.ORG). Arrangements are under the artful care of:
Serenity Meadows Funeral Home Riverview, Florida
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 12, 2019