WHITNEY, Evelyn (Outler) "Lyn" 93, passed away Sept. 20, 2019 and she is dancing with the love of her life in heaven. She was a lifetime native of St. Petersburg and graduated from St. Pete High with the class of 1943. She married Ronald Whitney, her lifelong husband in 1945 after meeting him at a service dance during WWII. She was in a group of girls called the Bomb-a-dears. They both loved to dance. She was preceded in death by him in 2005 after their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends. Lyn was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She did a lot of volunteer work as the neighborhood Capt. of the and volunteered at St. Petersburg General Hospital for 17 years. She worked for many years at the local voting polls for elections. She loved painting, working puzzles, playing cards and crafts. She was a longtime member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church and Sunday school. She is survived by her three sons, Ronald Jr. (Jan), Larry (Lori), and Robert (Michaeline); three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Her only sister, Dorothy Outler Malone, of St. Petersburg has been a loving sister and a wonderful friend for all her life. Evelyn was very blessed and wrote this obituary herself in January 2011. A visitation is planned for Saturday, September 28, at 1 pm, with a service and reception to follow at 2 pm, at Memorial Park, 5750 49th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33709. Casual dress or attire.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.