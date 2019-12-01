Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn WILTY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILTY, Evelyn McLaughlin 90, died peacefully in her sleep Saturday, November 23, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida. She was born June 23, 1929 in Schenectady, New York as an only child and moved to St. Petersburg after marrying and starting a family of what would become five rambunctious children. Their household in St. Pete was lively to say the least. She was predeceased by her husband Dalton C. Wilty in 1988 at which time she began her life as a single businesswoman and head wrangler of five adult children, spouses of said children, grandchildren and too many friends of her own to count. She was a member of Allendale United Methodist Church since 1963 and rarely missed Sunday service and was a true servant of God. In her lifetime she worked for Rutland Banks and the Museum of Fine Arts where she made even more friends and began her "travel the world" phase of her already full life. She contributed her time, dedication and hard work to her church, many business and charitable organizations throughout St. Petersburg. Most importantly Evelyn loved her family, her beloved cats, travel, peanut butter, margaritas and nearly any dessert on the menu, not necessarily in that order and depending on the day. Evelyn is survived her children, Dawn Matta (Manny), Dean Wilty (Pam), Mark Wilty (Lee Ann), Arden Cottle (Michael), Gail Oliver (Bob) and Rose Casteel (Doug). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Holly, Alicia, Kristen, Mark, Michael, Austin; and great-grandchildren, Hailey, Ethan and Bryce. Finally, Evie, as she was affectionately known, was a loving and fiercely devoted mother and grandmother, a loyal friend, ride or die kind of friend and she will be deeply missed by each and every person whose lives she touched, more than mere words could ever convey. Services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Allendale United Methodist Church, 3803 Haines Rd. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33703 at 2 pm. Contributions can be made to an animal in her name.

