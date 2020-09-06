Evelyn WOODWARD

WOODWARD, Dr. Evelyn P. 94, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away peacefully at home August 25, 2020. Born in Atlanta, GA. She received her undergraduate degrees in mathematics and physics from Agnes Scott University, Masters of Arts in Education from University of Florida and PhD in Mathematics Education from Nova Southeastern University. She authored several math textbooks while teaching at Boca Ciega High and St. Petersburg College. She touched many lives with her endless patience and caring ways as an educator, mother and devoted wife. Survivors include her best friend and husband of 71 years, Henry E Woodward; son, Scott Woodward of Winter Haven; daughters, Jane Woodward Volkers of Columbus, OH and Katherine Woodward McGinnis of Wake Forest, NC; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



