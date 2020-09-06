1/1
Evelyn WOODWARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOODWARD, Dr. Evelyn P. 94, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away peacefully at home August 25, 2020. Born in Atlanta, GA. She received her undergraduate degrees in mathematics and physics from Agnes Scott University, Masters of Arts in Education from University of Florida and PhD in Mathematics Education from Nova Southeastern University. She authored several math textbooks while teaching at Boca Ciega High and St. Petersburg College. She touched many lives with her endless patience and caring ways as an educator, mother and devoted wife. Survivors include her best friend and husband of 71 years, Henry E Woodward; son, Scott Woodward of Winter Haven; daughters, Jane Woodward Volkers of Columbus, OH and Katherine Woodward McGinnis of Wake Forest, NC; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved