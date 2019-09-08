MICHAELS, Everett W. 94, of Ruskin and originally of Johnstown, PA, entered into eternal rest on Sept. 4, 2019. Everett was a WWII veteran proudly serving in the US Navy with the 109th Seabees. A self-taught craftsman and artist, some of Everett's work is displayed and admired in St. Anne Catholic Church in Ruskin, FL. Mr. Michaels is survived by his sons, Tim, Bill, Dave and Joe Michaels; a daughter, Phyllis; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife, Rose Marie and his daughter, Mary Ann. The family will receive friends, 10 am, Monday, Sept 9, 2019, at St Anne Catholic Church, Ruskin; followed by a Mass of the Resurrection at 11 am. Interment will take place in Johnstown, PA. Arrangements entrusted to: National Cremation and Burial Society, Ruskin (813) 645-3231

