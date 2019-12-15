PREVATT, Everett F. of Wimauma, passed away Dec. 13, 2019. He was born in Wimauma, Nov. 6, 1928. Everett was a graduate of Wimauma High School class of 1946, The University of Tampa and received his MBA at the University of Mississippi. He was a Navy Veteran. Everett is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sharon Stanaland Prevatt; two sons, John B (April) and Alan (Esther), grandchildren Kei- lani, Lilly, Ben and many loving nieces and nephews. He was elected and served on the Hillsborough County School Board, retired from Hillsborough Community Co- llege and was a grove owner and farmer in South Hills-borough County. Everett was predeceased by his parents, John and Della; siblings, Cliff, Clyde, Inez, Cosmo, Eunice, Lois, Clarence, Lester, Nell and Bill. The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 17, from 5-8 pm at Sun City Center Funeral Home, 1851 Rickenbacker Drive, Sun City Center, FL. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home, Wednesday, December 18, at 11 am. Interment will immediately follow at Fellowship Cemetery, Lithia. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home (813) 634-9900.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019