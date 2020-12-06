1/
Everlyn AMSLER
AMSLER, Evelyn M. 96, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Bobbie Elkington and Nadine Samme; two grandchildren, Ginger Snead, and John Elkington; five great-grandchildren; four great-great-grand-children; one great-great-great-grandson; her sister-in-law, Nada Cosgrove; and her sister, Helen Martin. She was a member of Forest Hills Methodist Church and was retired from Continental Can Company after 31 years. She delivered Meals on Wheels for 10 years and was a guardian ad litem for a while. She was an avid bowler. The family has elected to have no services and any contributions may be made in her honor to the United Methodist Church of Forest Hills, 904 West Limebaugh Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612. Arrangements are under the artful care of: Adams & Jennings Funeral Home, Tampa, FL

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Adams & Jennings Funeral Home - Tampa
6900 North Nebraska Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604
813-237-3345
1 entry
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams & Jennings Funeral Home
