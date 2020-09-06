1/
Ewell DICKERSON
DICKERSON, Ewell 89, of Brooksville, Florida passed away August 25, 2020. He was born May 18, 1931 in Houston County, Alabama to Macon and Mary (Lewis) Dickerson. Ewell came to Brooksville in 1954 from Houston County, Alabama, after his military duty serving in the Army and a tour of duty in Korea. He is a member of First Baptist Church of Brooksville. He began work at Carlton's Super X Market and retired from Mobile Home Enterprises in 2001. Ewell was a big sports fan and enjoyed wood-working, fishing and hunting. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Dickerson of Brooksville; brother, Rev. Tony Dickerson of Georgia; granddaughter, Abby Griffin; loving family and friends. Burial will be at a later date at Florida National Cemetery. Brewer & Sons Funeral Home www.brewerfuneral.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes
1190 S. Broad St
Brooksville, FL 34601
(352) 796-4991
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Brewer Family
