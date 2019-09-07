Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for F. Gene Howell. View Sign Service Information Gonzalez Funeral Home 7209 North Dale Mabry Highway Tampa , FL 33614 (813)-931-1833 Send Flowers Obituary

HOWELL, F. Gene 93, passed away September 4, 2019 in Tampa, FL. Another of the greatest generation has passed. He leaves behind his beautiful and caring wife of 63 years, Ida; daughters, Karen Embry (Chuck), Kathy Tamayo (Mario); grandchildren, Davi Steward (Steve), Kyle Parrino (Hannah), Jose Tamayo (Lauren), Christina Tamayo; brothers, Perry Howell, Dennis Howell and sister, Sue Niece. Gene volunteered for the Army at age 16 and served in the Pacific during WWII. He returned home and attended the Ringling School of Art. After graduation, he entered the advertising business eventually rising to the position of VP - Art Director for the advertising agency, Young and Rubicam. He had no time for hobbies or sports - his love of family and work were his passions. He was proud of his wife, family and service to his country. We will miss his wit, humor, war stories, appreciation of a good scotch, and the many times we shared together. He was a great husband, father, nano, brother and friend. He will be in our hearts forever. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . A visitation will take place on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am at Gonzalez Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place at 10:30 am with interment to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Tampa, FL. Gonzalez Funeral Home o

