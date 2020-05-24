F. Hall
1944 - 2020
HALL, F. Scott 75, of Tampa, FL passed away on May 12, 2020. Scott was born in Waterbury, CT on July 30, 1944 to Jessie MacLean and Frederick Milton Hall. Scott attended Staples High School in Westport, CT and later earned his B.S. in Business from the University of Charleston in West Virginia, where a scholarship fund will be established in his name. An entrepreneurial spirit, Scott captained Valley Wholesale, Inc. in W. Springfield, MA as president and owner prior to launching his roofing supply distribution company, Phoenix Sales, Inc. in Florida, which he navigated to 18 consecutive years of profitability and expanded to four locations. A gifted mentor and conversationalist, Scott anchored many lasting friendships and took great interest in helping others. Scott was loving, generous, kind, and a master in the galley, a gourmet cook always eager to prepare a new creation from his endless recipe collection, especially at the holidays, or share one at a restaurant from his carefully curated list. He was an avid sailor and fisherman, motorcycle enthusiast, and accomplished golfer and soccer coach. Scott is deeply cherished and survived by his children, Wendy (Matt), Alexandra (Richard), and MacLean (Amy); brother, Jeff (Pam); nephews, Andrew (Jay), Justin (Elizabeth), and Steven (Danielle); granddaughters, Madison and Abigail; and dog, Willie. A bagpipe memorial service will be held at Achorn Cemetery in Rockland, ME. Donations in Scott's memory may be made to H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center, please note: in support of Dr. Christine Chung's research or to the Black Dagger Military Hunt Club.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 24 to May 25, 2020.
