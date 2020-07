Or Copy this URL to Share

CANADAY, Fae Ione 94, of Sun City Center, passed away July 17, 2020 at Monroe Health Services in Wisconsin. She was born Nov. 3, 1925 to Raymon and Leona (Palmer) Canaday and spent much of her retirement in Sun City Center. Fae was an established vocalist and a staple in the Methodist Church choir. In 2014, Fae relocated to Janesville, WI to be close to her great-niece as she battled dementia and Alzheimer's.



