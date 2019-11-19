Send Flowers Obituary

ZHANG, Famin 78, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 1:30 at the Bayonet Point Medical Center in Hudson, Florida. Famin was born on April 24, 1942 in Guozhai Village, Shizhao Township, Nanhe County, Xingtai City, Hebei Province, China. He had three older brothers. He was the youngest brother. He had multiple loves from his parents and brothers. He had been sensible since childhood. He was the person who always did his best on everything he is on. He was a person who loved learning, was quick-thinking, and wss motivated. In 1962, he took the high score to get the biology department of Nankai University. Nankai University is one of the most prestigious universities in China, only after China's Peking University and Tsinghua University. He was the only person in the family who wen to college. Excellent study and strong organization call. He was the leader in the class and his class has been the best class in the universe. He was a person who cared for the family and honored his parents. In 1969, he met his lover, Liu Qin. After marriage, they had three children, Zhang Hongxin, Zhang Hongqi, and Liu Baihua. In the construction of the family, in order to save construction funds, he himself produced all the furniture in the family life, all of which were excellent and durable. In addition to his busy work, he took the initiative to take care of his parents, pay more in time, give more money in the economy, and never care about gains and losses. He wass a person who was serious and responsible to the society and is engaged in business work. He was transferred to the Environmental Protection Bureau of Xingtai City in 1978 and was responsible for the approval management of production projects at the environmental monitoring station. He upheld the principle of being highly responsible to the country, the people, and the society, and has set a code of conduct for "approval of projects that can be approved as soon as possible, projects that can be approved or not approved, and projects that cannot be approved are not approved"; In the work of enterprises, they have always adhered to the "two nos" principle of "not to treat guests, not to receive gifts", and always enforce the law and the two sleeves. Thanks to his continuous efforts, the city's ecological environment has been strengthened and improved, and environmental protection work has developed rapidly, winning high recognition and great respect from governments and enterprises at all levels. Over the years, no matter where he encountered problems and difficulties, he was not afraid, always through careful analysis, to find solutions and ideas. He is a person who loves sports, loves labor, and loves nature. He was good at playing badminton and table tennis, swimming, and learned to play tennis after retirement. His physical condition had always been very good. He was enthusiastic about public welfare, using his special horticultural planting to cultivate the surrounding temples of Xingtai, in exchange for the green and colorful flowers of the temples. He was very concerned about children, relatives and friends, good at thinking, diligent, and also likes to recite poetry and poetry, most like Li Bai, Du Fu's verse. His life is beautifully presented by love, determination, effort, kindness, compassion and vitality, and he will live forever in our hearts, in friend's and college's hears. Famin is survived by his wife, Liu Qin; son, HongXin; daughter, Hongqi Lowe; daughter number two, Bai Hua; grandsons, Zhoqian and Xuanran; jason Lowe and Lillyann Lowe; son-in-law, Scott Lowe.

