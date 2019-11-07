Famous BOYD

BOYD, Famous 51, of St. Petersburg passed away Oct. 28, 2019 in Durham, NC. He is survived by his father, Alton Boyd; wife, Temika Simmons-Boyd; son Famous Boyd, Jr.; daughters, Toshyonna and Briyonna Boyd; brothers, Yate Crosby, Dexter and Daniel Boyd; grandson, Jaques A. Jones, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm with wake 6-7 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service Saturday, Nov. 9, 1 pm at All Nations C.O.G.B.F., 3000 4th Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 7, 2019
