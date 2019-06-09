Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hubbell Funeral Home 499 North Indian Rocks Road Belleair Bluffs , FL 33770 (727)-584-7671 Send Flowers Obituary

HUDDLESTON, Fannie



popularly known as Fran, 96, of Largo, FL, peacefully passed away after an extended illness at Largo Medical Center Hospital Saturday, May 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving and devoted family.



Born in Akron, Ohio, October 3, 1922, of Italian immigrant parents, Fran graduated from Garfield High School and later worked as a Bank Teller during WWII. She met her husband of 72 years, Woodrow, during a vacation trip to Texas. After many moves all over the USA while her husband was a career Naval officer, they retired to Largo, FL, where they have resided since 1966. Fran began employment with Southland Corporation in Virginia after her children started school and was able to transfer to Florida, serving for almost 20 years in the financial management offices.



In retirement, she continued to travel throughout the USA and the world. Fran had such a beautiful smile and charming spirit. She loved music and theatre. As a child, she taught herself to play the piano and enjoyed entertaining family and friends throughout her life. She sang in the choir at St. Patrick's Catholic Church for over 30 years. She was a wonderful cook and a great storyteller. Although the water was not her first love, for many years she served as "first mate" on the family's boating adventures.



Most of all, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, a true matriarch. She will be cherished forever by her husband, Ret. Cmdr. Woodrow Huddleston and their five children, Dr. Franceen King (Ray Schmidt), Jim Huddleston (Susie), Elaine Grunewald (Fred), Dr. Marcia Becker, and Jennifer Huddleston. Fran is also survived by eight grandchildren, Jimmy, Michelle, Glenn, Bryan, Robbie, Jeremy, Zachary, and Seth. She also has seven great-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Morgan, Justin, Madison, Cole, Kate, and Woodrow.



A Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church on Dryer Avenue in Largo Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11 am. Memorial donations may be made to the Disabled Veterans Foundation at



www.hubbellfuneralhome.com

